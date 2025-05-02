Graham Houston Commits to Georgia Football
In state prospect Graham Houston, an offensive lineman from Buford, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Georgia Football has landed another major piece in the trenches with the commitment of four-star interior offensive lineman Graham Houston. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect out of Buford, Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over a strong list of SEC and ACC contenders, including Ole Miss, Florida, and Florida State.
Houston is widely regarded as one of the top IOL prospects in the 2026 class, and his decision to stay in-state is another huge win for Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels who continues to stack elite talent on the Bulldogs’ front line. Searels, a seasoned recruiter and developer of NFL-ready linemen, once again proves his prowess on the recruiting trail with Houston’s pledge.
Known for his powerful hands and quick get-off at the snap, Houston brings a physical edge and explosiveness that fits perfectly with Georgia’s dominant offensive identity. He moves exceptionally well for a lineman of his size, showing great movement in space and the ability to reach second-level defenders with ease. His combination of size, athleticism, and technique makes him a high-upside addition to a Georgia unit that continues to be one of the most valuable in the nation.
With Houston on board, Georgia adds yet another foundational piece to its 2025 class, continuing the program’s tradition of excellence in the trenches.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
