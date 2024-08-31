HALFTIME: Georgia Barely Leads Clemson in Defensive Battle
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their battle with the Clemson Tigers. Here is how the game has gone so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are 30 minutes into their week one matchup in Atlanta and the game has been a defensive affair. With the first half complete, here is a quick recap of the game
First Quarter
Both offenses struggled to build any momentum for the first few drives of the game. Carson Beck was extremely efficient with the ball in his hands but was unable to turn his efficiency into any points. Clemson had the first explosive of the game with a deep pass to Antonio Williams. The Tigers were, however, unable to convert the big play into a score and they ultimately punted the ball back to Georgia to close out the first quarter 0-0.
Second Quarter
The Dawgs marched down the field in their opening drive of the 2nd quarter where they would eventually stall in the red zone and settle for a field goal. Georgia's defense stood tall the following drive to once again give the Dawgs the ball back. The Dawg's drive resulted in a career-long 55-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring to extend the lead to 6-0. The Dawgs two-minute drill to close out the half was unsuccessful after a handful of penalties stalled the drive.
Stay tuned for the final thirty minutes of this top-15 battle as the Dawgs and Tigers fight for their first victory of the season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
