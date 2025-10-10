Hostile Conditions Expected: Georgia vs Auburn Weather Could Work Against Bulldogs
As the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers prepare for their week seven matchup, the weather forecast suggests conditions for Saturday's game will be ideal.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are set to square off in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday for a week seven SEC clash. The Bulldogs are currently just a 3.5-point favorite to emerge victorious over the Tigers, despite having a 64.5% win percentage chance according to ESPN.
The two teams' last matchup in Auburn resulted in a near-disaster for Georgia, as the No.1-ranked Dawgs were pushed to the limit against an unranked Tigers team before escaping with a 27-20 victory. Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers finished the afternoon with eight receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
As Georgia and Auburn prepare for their matchup on Saturday, forecasts project that weather conditions around kickoff time will be ideal. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's weather is expected to be a high of 74° and a low of 53° in the evening. There is just a 24% chance of precipitation.
Ideal weather conditions will likely contribute to an incredible atmosphere for the Tigers, which could provide a significant advantage. Other contributing factors will also be a late-night kickoff and a jersey retirement ceremony for former Auburn legend and national champion Cam Newton.
Georgia is heading into this matchup on an eight-game winning streak over the Tigers, which it is looking to extend against one of their most storied rivals in the SEC. With a win Saturday, the Dawgs' dominance over Auburn will extend to nearly a decade and will improve their series record to 66-56-8.
The 2025 season has gotten off to an interesting start for the Bulldogs. After a 2-0 start against inferior opponents, the Dawgs competed in two extremely close SEC battles with Tennessee and Alabama, finishing with a 1-1 record.
As the regular season continues and the Dawgs' College Football Playoff aspirations remain high, defeating Auburn on Saturday and remaining unbeaten throughout their remaining schedule will be a must as the team looks to reach its fourth College Football Playoff and win its thrid national title in five seasons.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off on Saturday, October 11th, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for the evening and will be aired on ABC. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Greg McElroy will handle color commentary. Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.