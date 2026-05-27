Josh Jacobs Released From Custody, No Charges Filed Following Arrest

Josh Jacobs has been released from Wisconsin’s Brown County Jail following his arrest on Tuesday.

The Packers running back was initially charged with battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim following an incident on Saturday, according to a statement from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

“On May 23, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobert-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Josh Jacobs,” said the statement, in part, from the police department . Jacobs has “ vehemently denied ” the allegations.

On Wednesday, Brown County District Attorney David L. Lasee announced that, “after reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision.”

Josh Jacobs is being released from jail. The Brown County DA’s office isn’t ready to make a formal charging decision after reviewing available evidence.



They have reason to believe additional evidence may exist that would impact whether/what criminal charges are appropriate. pic.twitter.com/Ueu2NLQe7s — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 27, 2026

“Our office has requested additional investigation,” the statement continued. “As there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”

“We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal

charges have been filed against him,” Jacobs's lawyers said in a new statement . “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

Packers coach Matt LeFleur was asked about Jacobs’s situation on Wednesday ahead of the team’s OTA practice, and said that they will, “let that process play out,” before declining further comment.

Jacobs, 28, was selected by the Raiders in the first-round of the 2019 draft before signing with the Packers in free agency in ’24. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro once, a Pro Bowler three times and led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022.

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