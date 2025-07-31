Kirby Smart Reveals How He Keeps His Message Fresh heading Into Tenth Season With UGA
Kirby Smart reveals how he keeps his message fresh after a decade as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach.
Kirby Smart is entering his tenth season as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs and has already cemented himself as the greatest in the history of Georgia Football. Smart's relentless passion and intense motives are one of the many reasons the Dawgs head coach has been so successful.
But even the most motivating of figures can run out of steam after a decade into their craft. Smart was asked how he goes about keeping his message fresh to both his players and his staff as he enters the 2025 season.
"The message is fresh because it's a new team. When you have a new team, you have new ears and new guys," said Smart during a fall camp press conference. "So I don't think you have to worry about your message staying fresh when you have the turnover that you have. But, you've gotta keep your message fresh based on what's changing in college football."
Smart's revelation is a staunch reminder of just how much overturn the Bulldogs have experienced ahead of their 2025 season. In just two years, Georgia has lost more than 20 players to the NFL Draft and has seen a litany of departures via the transfer portal, creating a virtually brand-new roster for the Dawgs in just two seasons.
Smart and his staff will look to develop this year's squad as they hope to once again reach the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are looking to win their third national title in five seasons and make their fifth straight appearance in the SEC Championship.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily