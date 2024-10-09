Kirby Smart Says Wide Receiver Colbie Young is Suspended Indefinitely
Georgia football head coach says wide receiver Colbie Young is suspended indefinitely until the legal matter is resolved.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young had been arrested on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. That puts the question into place of whether Young will play for Georgia on Saturday against Mississippi State.
Kirby Smart provided an answer to that question Wednesday during the SEC teleconference stating that Young has been suspended indefinitely until his legal matter is resolved.
Here is the what the official police report detailed about the situation:
Per the police report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-constitution, an officer had been dispatched to an Athens residence just before 1 a.m. A 20-year-old woman had gone to Young’s apartment to discuss the status of their relationship and the pair began talking for about 20 minutes.
The report details that a conversation between Young and the 20-year-old woman became heated after the woman found Young on the phone with another woman. As the conversation escalated, the female alleges that Young grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out of the room. Young returned to his room and locked the door.
As the woman began to gather her things, the police report stated that she had called a friend. At this point, Young allegedly left his room and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.” She believed that Young was trying to harm her.
The arrest report states that the 20-year-old woman had “expressed some concerns about mental abuse in the past that has now escalated to the alleged physical abuse.” She also noted that she was "scared of him".
The officer examined the woman’s injuries and noted there was a bruise and some discoloration on the bottom of the right side of her chest. She also “had some redness on her right flank.” There were no injuries noted on the arm that she claimed had been grabbed. The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
The officer then interviewed Young at his residence and he stated the relationship with the woman had ended and that she was invited over. Young denied grabbing the woman and that the injuries to the woman were not from him.
Other Georgia News:
Georgia Stays Put in Latest AP Poll Rankings
- Kirby Smart 'Disappointed' With Fans in Win Over Auburn
- Georgia Bulldogs Open As Massive Favorites Over Mississippi State
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily