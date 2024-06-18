LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Continuing to Put in Work During the Offseason
As the dog days of summer arrive, the Dawgs are hard at work preparing for their 2024 college football season.
For many, summer is a time to relax and enjoy the warm weather. But for the Georgia Bulldogs, it is another opportunity to improve and prepare for the upcoming season. Over the years, the Dawgs have continuously made efforts to “Attack the Day”, no matter what time of year it may be.
Georgia Football’s latest social media post has again proven this sentiment, as a video compilation shows the Bulldogs working out vigorously in the summer heat.
The Bulldogs’ hard work and determination to be better than the competition has been what has aided them to so many successes over the years and will likely be the reason for the team’s achievements in the upcoming season, whatever they may be.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.