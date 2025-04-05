LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Post Photos From Second Spring Scrimmage
See the Georgia Bulldogs in action during their second inter-squad scrimmage of their spring practice.
As the Georgia Bulldogs’ spring practice camp continues, players and coaches are learning more about their team each day. One of the best ways for the Bulldogs’ staff to learn about this year’s roster are inter-squad scrimmages.
The Dawgs have wrapped up their second major scrimmage of the season, while the intel and footage of the scrimmage are sparse (intentionally so). The Bulldogs' social media team has treated fans to a handful of exciting photos that show the team in action.
The Bulldogs’ final scrimmage of their spring season will be played on April 12th in Sanford Stadium. While the event known as “G-Day” will be open to the public, there will not be a television broadcast for this year’s game. Many colleges have opted to alter or cancel their spring scrimmages this season for many reasons, such as injury, fears of poaching, and others.
