NFL Draft Profile - Georgia Football Guard Tate Ratledge
A deep dive into the NFL draft profile of former Georgia football guard Tate Ratledge.
Tate Ratledge, a standout guard for the University of Georgia football team, has become a cornerstone of the Bulldogs’ offensive line since taking over starting duties in 2021. With more than 20 starts under his belt, Ratledge has proven himself to be a highly dependable and dynamic player who consistently contributes in crucial moments. His experience, combined with a sharp football IQ, has made him a key figure in Georgia's offensive success over the years.
VISION:
Ratledge’s ability to read the game is one of his defining traits. On zone schemes, particularly when working to the second level, he demonstrates exceptional vision and awareness. His ability to combo block and work his way up to the linebacker with precision makes him a major asset in Georgia's running game. He recognizes the angles and flow of the defense quickly, ensuring that his blocks are timed perfectly to create running lanes for his teammates. This intelligence and field awareness allow him to excel in a system that demands quick thinking and adaptability.
QUICKNESS:
What’s often overlooked is Ratledge's surprising speed. Despite being a big, physical guard, he has shown that he's faster than many linebackers, safeties, and cornerbacks expect. This speed becomes particularly evident when he’s working in the screen game or blocking downfield. Ratledge is not only capable of getting out in space but also effective when it comes to picking up smaller defenders. His ability to get to the second level, locate targets, and engage them while running with the ball in the open field is a rare quality for a player at his position.
WAYS TO GROW:
One of the most exciting aspects of watching Tate Ratledge is how much he has improved throughout his career. His highlights from each game reflect noticeable progress. Whether it's his pass protection technique fine-tuning his stance and getting better at setting inside or outside or his ability to wash defenders down the line and create holes for the running back, Ratledge's growth is evident. His quick feet and ability to break down and make key blocks against smaller, more agile defenders, like linebackers, safeties, and cornerbacks, showcase his versatility and commitment to becoming an elite player. Each game provides further evidence of his development, as he gets better with every snap, increasing his overall performance and helping Georgia’s offense continue to thrive.
SUMMARY:
Tate Ratledge has truly emerged as one of the top offensive linemen in college football, and his combination of football IQ, vision, speed, and technique makes him a standout player worth watching as he continues to be a force on the line of scrimmage. Whether it’s in the trenches, running on screens, or making key blocks downfield, Ratledge proves again that he has the tools to excel at the highest level.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily