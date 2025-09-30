SI

NFL Week 5 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A look at all 14 games on the NFL's Week 5 slate.

The Patriots are headed to Buffalo this weekend for a matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Week 4 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with an ABC/ESPN doubleheader. The Dolphins took down the Jets in New York to get their first win of the season—but unfortunately lost Tyreek Hill to a dislocated knee—while the Broncos took care of business against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals to improve to 3-1.

Elsewhere across the league this weekend, we saw a 40-40 tie in the Micah Parsons Bowl, rookie Jaxson Dart lead the Giants to victory in his first career start, and kicker Chase McLaughlin set an NFL record in the Bucs' loss to the undefeated Eagles.

Now? We're onto Week 5.

With bye-weeks beginning, several in-division primetime matchups, and a second-consecutive week of overseas football, here's a full look at the NFL's Week 5 slate—with dates, times, and how to watch each game:

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

The 49ers are headed south to Inglewood on Thursday night for an intra-division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The big story in this one? While quarterback Brock Purdy returned to San Francisco's lineup last weekend after dealing with a turf toe injury, he reportedly reaggravated it during their loss to the Jaguars. His status for Thursday remains up in the air, and if he can't go, backup Mac Jones will once again be thrust into the lineup.

As for the Rams, they come into this one with a 3-1 record and fresh off a last-minute victory over the previously undefeated Colts. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.

Sunday, October 5

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings

9:30 a.m. ET

NFL Network/NFL+

Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Week 4's Sunday slate kicks off from London's Wembley Stadium with a 9:30 a.m. ET contest between the Vikings and Bears. Back stateside, meanwhile, we'll shockingly see zero in-division matchups, but the schedule features Ravens-Texans at 1:00, Seahawks-Buccaneers at 4:05, and Chargers-Commanders at 4:25.

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

The weekend will kick into high gear on Sunday night when the 2-2 Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the 4-0 Bills, setting up to be the first real test in the young career of quarterback Drake Maye—who led New England's offense to 25 points this past weekend, while paying homage to his own favorite signal caller in the process.

The Bills, meanwhile, come into Sunday night having just beat the Saints 31-19 to remain one of only two teams still undefeated in the NFL. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Week 5 closes out with a contest between the 2-2 Chiefs and the 3-1 Jaguars from Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

Storylines to watch in this one include a rematch of a 2022-23 AFC divisional round matchup, Kansas City trying to finally get themselves above .500 for the first time this season, and our first in-game coaching appearance from Liam Coen after nearly fighting Robert Saleh this past weekend.

Should be fun. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Who Has a Bye in Week 5?

The Falcons, Bears, Packers, and Steelers all have byes in Week 5. This is the earliest bye-week slot in the NFL.

What's at Stake Across the NFL in Week 5?

To be frank, aside from keeping an eye on the undefeated streaks of the Eagles and the Bills, there isn't a ton to keep an eye on heading into Week 5.

Some low-hanging fruit includes the hot seat watch of both Titans head coach Brian Callahan and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Jaxson Dart's chance to begin his career 2-0, and the potential for Sunday to be Joe Flacco's final start as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait in the wings.

Other than that, it's another week of NFL football. What more could you ask for?

