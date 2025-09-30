NFL Week 5 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 4 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with an ABC/ESPN doubleheader. The Dolphins took down the Jets in New York to get their first win of the season—but unfortunately lost Tyreek Hill to a dislocated knee—while the Broncos took care of business against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals to improve to 3-1.
Elsewhere across the league this weekend, we saw a 40-40 tie in the Micah Parsons Bowl, rookie Jaxson Dart lead the Giants to victory in his first career start, and kicker Chase McLaughlin set an NFL record in the Bucs' loss to the undefeated Eagles.
Now? We're onto Week 5.
With bye-weeks beginning, several in-division primetime matchups, and a second-consecutive week of overseas football, here's a full look at the NFL's Week 5 slate—with dates, times, and how to watch each game:
NFL Week 5 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The 49ers are headed south to Inglewood on Thursday night for an intra-division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The big story in this one? While quarterback Brock Purdy returned to San Francisco's lineup last weekend after dealing with a turf toe injury, he reportedly reaggravated it during their loss to the Jaguars. His status for Thursday remains up in the air, and if he can't go, backup Mac Jones will once again be thrust into the lineup.
As for the Rams, they come into this one with a 3-1 record and fresh off a last-minute victory over the previously undefeated Colts. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.
Sunday, October 5
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network/NFL+
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Arizona Cardinals
Tennessee Titans
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers
Washington Commanders
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 4's Sunday slate kicks off from London's Wembley Stadium with a 9:30 a.m. ET contest between the Vikings and Bears. Back stateside, meanwhile, we'll shockingly see zero in-division matchups, but the schedule features Ravens-Texans at 1:00, Seahawks-Buccaneers at 4:05, and Chargers-Commanders at 4:25.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
The weekend will kick into high gear on Sunday night when the 2-2 Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the 4-0 Bills, setting up to be the first real test in the young career of quarterback Drake Maye—who led New England's offense to 25 points this past weekend, while paying homage to his own favorite signal caller in the process.
The Bills, meanwhile, come into Sunday night having just beat the Saints 31-19 to remain one of only two teams still undefeated in the NFL. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Week 5 closes out with a contest between the 2-2 Chiefs and the 3-1 Jaguars from Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.
Storylines to watch in this one include a rematch of a 2022-23 AFC divisional round matchup, Kansas City trying to finally get themselves above .500 for the first time this season, and our first in-game coaching appearance from Liam Coen after nearly fighting Robert Saleh this past weekend.
Should be fun. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 5?
The Falcons, Bears, Packers, and Steelers all have byes in Week 5. This is the earliest bye-week slot in the NFL.
What's at Stake Across the NFL in Week 5?
To be frank, aside from keeping an eye on the undefeated streaks of the Eagles and the Bills, there isn't a ton to keep an eye on heading into Week 5.
Some low-hanging fruit includes the hot seat watch of both Titans head coach Brian Callahan and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Jaxson Dart's chance to begin his career 2-0, and the potential for Sunday to be Joe Flacco's final start as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait in the wings.
Other than that, it's another week of NFL football. What more could you ask for?