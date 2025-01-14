Oscar Delp Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the players who made a decision was tight end Oscar Delp, who announced that he would be returning to Athens for the 2025 college football season and will forgo this year's NFL Draft.
Delp was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and contributed as a true freshman during Georgia’s 2022 national title run. From then on, Delp was an extremely reliable member of the tight end room and was a major factor in both blocking and pass-catching.
Delp's experience and skillset will be a massive bonus to the Bulldogs' tight end room and the Dawgs' offense in general. The Bulldogs have also added a pair of extremely talented prospects to the room in their 2025 recruiting class in Elyiss Williams and Ethans Barbour.
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- RB, Micah Bell (Vanderbilt)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- TE, Oscar Delp
