Oscar Delp Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision

Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future. 

One of the players who made a decision was tight end Oscar Delp, who announced that he would be returning to Athens for the 2025 college football season and will forgo this year's NFL Draft. 

Delp was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and contributed as a true freshman during Georgia’s 2022 national title run. From then on, Delp was an extremely reliable member of the tight end room and was a major factor in both blocking and pass-catching.

Delp's experience and skillset will be a massive bonus to the Bulldogs' tight end room and the Dawgs' offense in general. The Bulldogs have also added a pair of extremely talented prospects to the room in their 2025 recruiting class in Elyiss Williams and Ethans Barbour.

Georgia Draft Declerations 

  • OL, Tate Ratledge 
  • QB, Carson Beck 
  • WR, Arian Smith 
  • DL, Nazir Stackhouse 
  • DL, Warren Brinson 
  • LB, Jalon Walker 
  • EDGE, Mykel Williams 
  • S, Malaki Starks
  • LB, Smael Mondon
  • OL, Dylan Fairchild
  • OL, Jared Wilson

Georgia Returns / Portal Additions 

  • WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
  • S, Zion Branch (USC)
  • S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
  • WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
  • S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
  • RB, Micah Bell (Vanderbilt)
  • DT, Christen Miller 
  • WR, Dillon Bell 
  • RB, Trevor Etienne
  • TE, Oscar Delp

