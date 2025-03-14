Paul Finebaum Gives Back Handed Compliment to Georgia's Kirby Smart
Paul Finebaum gave a backhanded compliment to Georgia football's Kirby Smart.
College football analyst Paul Finebaum has been on a bit of a run as of late when it comes to giving memorable quotes, especially when it comes to Georgia football. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been in the cross hairs, Kirby Smart has been fired at and Finebaum kept the run going.
On "The Paul Finebaum Show," he was discussing the best coaches in college football. Finebaum did not hesitate to say Kirby Smart is the best coach in college football, but even when he is complimenting coach Smart, he can't do it without throwing a diss as well.
"I love Kirby Smart, I think he's the best coach in the country," Finebaum said. "I'd be hard pressed to say he has the best staff in the country."
This perhaps is in response to Smart's comments during his press conferenec earlier this week where he was asked about the criticisms of his offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Smart had this to say:
“To be honest with you, I don't get into it much," Smart said. "I worked in a place for 10 years before I came here, and it's my 10th spring. So that's 20 years that, you know, I really don't pay much attention to anything outside. I got a lot of confidence in this organization, the foundation we've built. I've got the best staff in the country, and I have no doubt about that. I've got one of the most experienced SEC staffs there is, and to be honest, a lot of confidence in that, and I have a lot of confidence.”
The two-time national title winner probably has some good reasons to feel good about his staff going into this season, but unfortunately, it doesn't look like he'll ever live up to Finebaum's expectations.
