Pittsburgh Steelers to Rely on Young Georgia Core
The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to rely on their young core of Georgia players during the 2024 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had 33 players drafted over the last three years and several NFL organizations have really focused in on drafting former Bulldogs. The Philadelphia Eagles are the most famous example of this, but other teams aren't too far behind them. The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected a multitude of former Bulldogs over the last few years, and they will have to lean on them this season.
ESPN released an article where they ranked NFL team's under 25 talent. They also listed the "blue chip players" for each team which is determined by many factors. The Steelers ranked 20th amongst the other teams and two Bulldogs made up their list of blue chips - George Pickens and Broderick Jones. Here is what ESPN wrote:
"The Steelers graduated a starting offensive tackle, Moore, from this list, but he probably won't have a starting job this season anyway after posting an 87.5% PBWR and 73.8% RBWR. Instead, younger and higher-drafted talents will man the tackle spots, with Jones and first-round pick Troy Fautanu at age 23. Center Zach Frazier is also 23 and will start as a rookie. At wide receiver, 23-year-old Pickens takes over as the unchallenged No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh after having 1,140 receiving yards in 2023. Also age 23: rookie slot receiver Roman Wilson, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and second tight end Darnell Washington. The one exception when it comes to talent under 25 is No. 1 cornerbackJoey Porter Jr., who turns 24 in late July."
The Steelers also signed former Georgia running back Daijun Edwards as an undrafted free agent after this year's draft.
With Georgia stacking up NFL draft classes, organizations will continue to rely on their young Georgia cores to make a difference. But other organzaitions, like the Steelers, will be relying on them more than others.
