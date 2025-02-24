Dawgs Daily

Rams Give Matthew Stafford Permission to Talk to Others, What It Means for Stetson Bennett

Gage Fulford

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Stetson Bennett (13) tackles Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) during the 2nd quarter drive at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Stetson Bennett (13) tackles Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) during the 2nd quarter drive at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images

The LA Rams have officially given starting QB, Matthew Stafford the freedom to discuss with other teams. If he's not back in LA, the starting job could be Stetson Bennett's.

Recent reports indicate that the Los Angeles Rams have allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to explore trade opportunities with other teams. This development has sparked discussions about the future of the Rams’ quarterback position and the potential for Stetson Bennett to step into a more prominent role.

Matthew Stafford’s Potential Departure:

The Rams have given Stafford and his agent the green light to engage with other teams regarding his market value. This move allows both the Rams and Stafford to assess his worth on the open market. Stafford, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, carries a substantial salary-cap figure for 2025, but the Rams could save significant money if they trade or release him after June 1. Teams such as the New York Giants, who are in need of a quarterback, have been linked to Stafford. 

Stetson Bennett’s Potential as the Rams’ Future Quarterback:

With Stafford’s future uncertain, attention turns to Stetson Bennett, the Rams’ backup quarterback. Bennett, who missed his rookie season due to personal reasons, has shown promise during his time with the team. His mobility and playmaking ability could provide a much-needed spark to the Rams’ offense. Additionally, his connection with wide receiver Puka Nacua could enhance the team’s passing game.

Impact on the Rams’ Division and Super Bowl:

If Bennett were to assume the starting quarterback role, his dynamic skill set could revamp the Rams’ offense, potentially leading them back to winning their division and making a strong Super Bowl run. His leadership and familiarity with key offensive players like Nacua could be a major factor in achieving these goals.

Summary:

In summary, the Rams’ decision to allow Stafford to explore trade options opens the door for Stetson Bennett to emerge as the team’s future quarterback. His mobility, gamesmanship, and leadership could be pivotal in leading the Rams’ offense and taking  them toward division titles and Super Bowl contention.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Football