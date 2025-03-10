Rams Resign QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Future Still Cloudy for Stetson Bennett
The LA Rams have resigned QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one year deal which makes Stetson Bennett's future still cloudy.
It's been a hectic offseason for the Los Angeles Rams in the quarterback department. For a while it looked like Matthew Stafford was going to be headed elsewhere but ultimately stayed with the franchise. Now they have resigned quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.
This makes former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's NFL future still cloudy for the franchise. At one point it looked like the door might open up for Bennett to make some moves up the depth chart with Stafford and Garoppolo's future's in question, but now it looks like he will remain as the third quarterback on the depth chart.
Bennett has had some shining moments during the preseason with the Rams with some not so good moments sprinkled in as well. Very similar to some of his time in Athens, but ultimately won back-to-back national titles and was a Heisman finalist to end his college career.
It was believed that Bennett would have to scrap and claw his way into a starting role in the NFL, much like he did in college, but that still seems like something that is way off in the distance. However, the fact that he remains with the Rams still proposes some promise for the former Georgia quarterback's professional career.
Bennett is signed with the Rams thru 2026 before he ultimately becomes a free agent. He will likely continue his battle with Garoppolo this offseason to become the no. 2 QB behind Stafford.
Last season in two preseason games, Bennett threw for 437 yards, completed 54.9 percent of his passes and threw for two touchdowns and five interceptions.
