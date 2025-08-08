San Francisco 49ers Rookie Mykel Williams Injured at Training Camp
Training camp in the NFL is nearing its end, but preseason games are just getting started. An unfortunate outcome of the preseason, camp especially, are injuries. Players are getting back into the rhythm of the game, as well as accustomed to the contact and unnatural movements that are a part of football.
Another unfortunate victim of the camp injury bug is former Georgia Bulldog and current San Francisco 49er, Mykel Williams. According to a report from NBC Sports, during a joint practice with the Denver Broncos, Williams fell to the ground during red zone drills while favoring his knee. He was examined by team medical personnel before limping to the sideline and concluding his practice.
Luckily, the Niners’ most recent first-round pick did not suffer a serious injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that his tests were positive, stating, “He had a good exam. Hopefully just hyperextended his knee. We're going to get a further evaluation now, but it looked good when we examined him.”
Coach Shanahan also stated that Williams will likely not play in Saturday’s preseason debut, also against the Broncos.
Unfortunately, Williams is no stranger to injuries related to football. Throughout his career at Georgia, he suffered a nagging ankle injury that caused him to miss several games. However, Williams proved that when he is able to step on the field, he makes an impact. He tallied 14 career sacks at Georgia, as well as 23 tackles for loss.
Hopefully, this occurrence at practice bears no significance on his rookie season, and ultimately his career. It was previously confirmed that he is going to be a starter for the Niners this year, as they have ambitions of Williams being a part of their future as they continue their pursuit to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.
As it sits, the Niners are positive about Williams being available for the regular season. It is currently undetermined whether or not he will be available for the rest of the preseason. Hopefully, Williams is able to get some snaps in the preseason before being thrusted into a starting role come week one of the season.
