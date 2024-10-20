SEC Releases Statement on Officiating of Georgia-Texas Game
The SEC offices have released an official statement regarding the officiating of the Georgia vs Texas game.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the No.1 ranked Texas Longhorns by a score of 30-15 this Saturday evening in a game that had a major controversial call. During the third quarter, a questionable pass interference call led to fans of the Texas student section throwing trash on the field. Here is the statement the SEC released on the matter.
Official Statement From the SEC:
"With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9 yard line. Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.
The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9 yard line.
While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.
The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures."
