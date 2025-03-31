Dawgs Daily

Sophomore Surge: Georgia Linebacker Justin Williams Expected Impact Player

Georgia sophomore linebacker Justin Williams a potential impact player for the Bulldogs' defense.

Jonathan Williams

Tony Walsh/UGAAA
In this story:

Georgia sophomore linebacker Justin Williams a potential impact player for the Bulldogs' defense.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a handful of players on defense this offseason to the NFL draft, which means they will need some new faces to step up this season. One name that could potentially fill one of those voids is sophomore linebacker Justin Williams.

With the losses of Jalon Walker, Smael Mondon and Troy Bowles, it created more opportunities at linebacker this offseason. CJ Allen has established himself as the headliner amongst the group and Chris Cole got quite a bit of burn as a true freshman last season, but Williams is a name to circle this offseason.

Williams is a former five-star prospect, was a top-10 player in the country and the best linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He appeared in 12 games as a reserve inside linebacker and had two tackles and a tackle for loss.

Thanks to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, the Bulldogs have a knack for developing linebackers. Williams appears to be on track to becoming one of the next great linebackers to come out of the University of Georgia. He might not be a starter during the 2025 season, but he will have an expanded role on defense this season.

Georgia has had linebackers take leaps in their second year with the program before, and Williams looks to be the next name to do so. If Williams does have a breakout type season this year, the Bulldogs will be in good hands at linebacker, considering the names they already know about that will be impact players at the position.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football