Stetson Bennett Made 'Tremendous Growth' with LA Rams Per Head Coach Sean McVay
Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett has made 'tremendous growth' according to head coach Sean McVay.
NFL teams are starting to play preseason games as training came has been well underway at this point. Preseason games don't bring the energy or the attention that regular season games do, but it is a great time to get a look at some of the pieces that organizations added to the roster this offseason and get a good feel for the depth, especially at quarterback. For the LA Rams, this might be the most important stretch of preseason games for their quarterback room.
Former Georgia quarterback and current Rams starter Matthew Stafford have been in talks of potentially getting a contract extension. Stafford is signed through 2026 and recently came to an agreement to rework his contract, the specific details have not yet been released. However, Stafford is 36-years-old right now and with the end of his contract nearing, it makes every performance for everyone else in the room that much important.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the state of the quarterback room and he spoke very positively of where each player currently stands.
"Here's what I will say is, [I'm] super impressed with obviously Matthew in the offseason," McVay said. "I thought Stetson made tremendous growth. I thought Jimmy Garoppolo looked like the guy that I've seen playing at a really high level and that gives me confidence."
It's also important to note that Ram's quarterback Jimmy Garropolo is suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He can however still participate in preseason games. Which means the preseason matchups for the Rams will be an important viewing period to see where Bennett and the long time NFL veteran stack up amongst one another and figure out where they should be on the depth chart.
