Rams News: How Stetson Bennett is Handling Being LA's QB2
Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett is finally ready for his closeup.
The 26-year-old won a pair of CFP national championships while leading the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. Bennett was twice named the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP for his contributions in those title games. In 2022, his best and last NCAA season, Bennett was named an All-SEC Second-Teamer and awarded the Burlsworth Trophy and Manning Award for his efforts.
When he was selected with the No. 128 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it was widely assumed he would serve as a stabilizing reserve option behind Pro Bowl starting Los Angeles signal caller Matthew Stafford. Instead, he stepped away from the team to deal with mental health issues, and did not play a signal snap.
Now, Bennett will be counted upon to serve as Stafford's primary backup — for the first two games fo the 2024 season, at least. That's because Stafford's newly-signed QB2, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, will sit out those games due to a suspension for violating the league's drug policy.
Speaking with reporters recently, eighth-year Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay ruminated on the team's quarterback room in general. He seemed guardedly optimistic about Bennett's ability to flot in behind Stafford, however briefly.
"You never know, do you?" McVay joked. "Here's what I'll tell you — those are so far in the horizon. If there's one thing I've tried to do, and when you reflect on it, it's like, 'Let's control the things you can control. Let's not try to solve problems that really aren't imminent right now.'"
"Here's what I will say is, [I'm] super impressed with obviously Matthew in the offseason," McVay said. "I thought Stetson made tremendous growth. I thought Jimmy Garoppolo looked like the guy that I've seen playing at a really high level and that gives me confidence."
"They took steps in a direction that they got better, and that's ultimately our goal," McVay added. "How much can we continuously improve? How much can we really believe [in ourselves]? That's what's important... There's a lot of uncontrollables. And I thought that quarterback room was a great reflection of that."
Can L.A. build on its encouraging 10-7 season last year, even without 10-time Pro Bowl defender Aaron Donald? A lot of that responsibility falls on Stafford's very capable shoulders. Should he need a little assist, Bennett seems ready to pick up the slack.
