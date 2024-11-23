The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia Football's Win over UMass
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from Georgia's win over UMass.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 30th consecutive win in Sanford Stadium this afternoon as they defeated the UMass Minutemen by a score of _____. The victory puts the Dawgs just one victory shy of tying the SEC's longest home win streak, which they will have an opportunity to tie this Friday against Georgia Tech.
With the Bulldogs' 11th game in the books, we take a look the things that went well, the things that went bad, and the things that went even worse in this week's edition of "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly".
The Good: Carson Beck
For as much criticism that has been thrown Beck's way this season, the Bulldogs' quarterback's last two performances have been nothing short of stellar. Beck finished today's game with just shy of 300 yards and four passing touchdowns to four separate receivers. All four of his touchdowns were thrown in the first half. While two games at home is a small sample in comparison to an entire season, Beck's performance can be an excellent sign for the Bulldog offense moving forward.
The Bad: Overall Intensity
When you are playing a 2-8 opponent at noon the week before Thanksgiving, it's fair to assume that intensity won't be through the roof. But it quickly became obvious that the Bulldogs (including the fans) were going through the motions in today's game. While it's highly likely the Dawgs won't look this flat again, today's showing from Dawgnation was far from the standard that has been set.
The Ugly: Rushing Defense
It's bad when a Kirby Smart defense allows 166 rushing yards in the first half. But when the opponent doing so is the Umass Minutemen, that is downright ugly. Whether you attribute the Dawgs' showing to poor gap fills, bad tackling, or just a lack of intensity for an inferior opponent. The Bulldogs will need to return to form for the remainder of the season, should they have aspirations of winning the national title.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
