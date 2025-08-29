WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Release First Gameday Trailer Ahead of the 2025 CFB Season
Watch as the Georgia Bulldogs release a trailer for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from their first matchup of the 2025 college football season against the Marshall Thundering Herd. With the Dawgs' return so close, the team's social media has released its first pregame trailer of the season.
The trailer is narrated by players from the 2025 roster and showcases Bulldog players as they prepare for their upcoming season. The sights and sounds of the video are surely enough to get the blood pumping and build excitement for all Georgia fans who watch.
The Bulldogs are heading into this season with high expectations and are looking to make their fifth all-time College Football Playoff appearance in hopes of winning their third national title in five seasons.
As the team begins its 2025 quest for a title, the roster is expected to be led by a handful of fresh faces, including quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be making his first start in Athens. The Dawgs will also be debuting a litany of extremely talented freshmen and transfer portal additions.
Georgia's matchup with the Thundering Herd will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be held on ESPN.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
