WATCH: Kirby Smart's Opening Press Conference During Spring Football for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to start the spring practice portion of their offseason, with their first practice set for Tuesday. Kirby Smart recaps the offseason and preview Spring for the Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart's opening statement:
A couple opening statements, and then we'll take questions. Yeah, Welcome back, guys. Got a lot to go over, probably in a little bit of time. I know you guys probably want to ask a bunch of questions, so I want to try to get all the information I can. We're getting ready to start spring practice today. I'm excited. This group has worked really hard since the end of the year. Last year, we've had a bunch of time to spend together as coaches staff. Our school sessions have started. We've got a lot of new players. It feels like more new players than ever before, which I think I say that every year, but the numbers don't say that. It's more new guys, but it certainly feels like that we're averaging about 33% new per year, which you'd like for that number back in the old days to be 20 to 25% new every year, but it's turning over more and quicker, which we have less turnover than most places we pride ourselves on retention, stability. The foundation of this program is built through high school programs and being bringing good kids into the program that can become good football players. But as we do every year, I try to make as many announcements I can quickly. Colbie (Young) is with us. Colbie is going to be practicing with us. He's cleared. So he's practicing. He's been working out with us
