Why Nate Frazier Will Be So Important to Georgia's Offense in 2025
Why the success of Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier will be crucial to the Dawgs' 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs football program has become synonymous with possessing an elite rushing attack that is led by a room of star-studded running backs. That tradition appears to be continuing next season, as running back Nate Frazier is expected to have a fantastic sophomore season in the Dawgs' backfield.
Frazier burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, leading the team in both carries and rushing yards with 671. His performance during the 2024 season played a crucial role in numerous Georgia victories. Including the Dawgs’ incredible eight overtime win against in-state rivals Georgia Tech. But for as much of a role that Frazier played in 2024, his contributions in 2025 will likely be much larger.
With the departure of Trevor Etienne to the NFL Draft, Frazier is now presumed to be the Dawgs primary back heading into the season. In addition to this, the Bulldogs’ offensive approach is likely to be more centered around running the football, given that Gunner Stockton is expected to be the team’s signal caller in 2025.
Having an elite rusher in the backfield alleviates a ton of stress that can be placed on a quarterback who is in their first full season as a starter. This means that the Dawgs’ total offensive success will inadvertently be affected by how well Frazier rushes the ball.
Nate Frazier’s sophomore season will be exceptionally important to the Bulldogs’ success in 2025 not only because of his capabilities in the backfield but also because the attention that he draws from opposing defenses can greatly improve Georgia’s offensive attack as a whole.
