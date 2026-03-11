Maxx Crosby’s Agent Issues Statement After Raiders-Ravens Trade Is Nullified

Winners and Losers Through Two Days of NFL Free Agency | Why the Tyler Linderbaum Deal Makes Sense for Raiders

The blockbuster trade that was expected to send Raiders star EDGE rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 has been nullified.

Reports indicate that Baltimore had concerns about Crosby’s physical, prompting the organization to back out of the original agreement.

Crosby underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus that he played through during the 2025 season. He played in 15 games last season, despite sustaining the injury in October, before the Raiders shut him down toward the end of the campaign.

In the aftermath of the trade falling through, Crosby’s agent, CJ LaBoy, senior vice president at Wasserman, issued a statement in which he addressed concerns about Crosby’s recovery from knee surgery.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal [ElAttrache]. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons,” wrote LaBoy on Tuesday.

As LaBoy stated, Crosby is on track with his recovery from offseason surgery and is expected to be a full strength by the time offseason camp opens up. Still, the Ravens balked at his physical, and thus nixed the trade.

There were several teams interested in Crosby this offseason. Now that the Ravens have walked back the trade, however, the Raiders may have a more difficult time finding a buyer. The Cowboys were one of the teams in on Crosby, but the team has reportedly moved on after acquiring Rashan Gary, and do not intend to pursue a trade with Las Vegas, per multiple reports.

Las Vegas has also reached agreements with several free agents on long-term contracts, doling out a total of $281.5 million in the first two days of the legal tampering period. Those moves were made under the guise that Crosby would be headed to Baltimore and that his $30 million salary would be off the books. Needless to say, his return complicates things.

