Skip to main content

FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs.

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. 

Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for weeks leading up to the football game, meaning the majority of the "sharp money" was placed on Ohio State, not the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs. 

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines amassed a total of 1015 yards from scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, scoring a total of 96 points in this semifinal matchup. 

Pregame Notes:

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

FlVmX-pXwAE9JhO
News

Look: Georgia to Honor Mike Leach

By Christian Goeckel
221228_PA_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0002-X4
Football

Stats that will Determine the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_1705-X3
News

Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19519525
News

College Gameday Makes Their Picks

By Evan Crowell
download
News

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

By Brooks Austin
772C2F33-E35B-4970-86D9-901541A1F4A0
News

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A9805
News

Everything Kirby Smart had to say on College GameDay

By Christian Goeckel
221229_JP_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0100
News

Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"

By Evan Crowell