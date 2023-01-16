Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tight End Finds New Home

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither has a new home.

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. 

Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career. It’s a decision that makes plenty of sense considering Tech’s hiring of former Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner as the team’s offensive coordinator.  

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Georgia Tech)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

