Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions.

Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career. It’s a decision that makes plenty of sense considering Tech’s hiring of former Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Georgia Tech)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

