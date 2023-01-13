Skip to main content

Georgia's Jacob Hood Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood announces he will enter the transfer portal.

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the state of Tennessee according to 247sports. 

Hood was a part of Georgia's 2021 recruiting class and now after just one season with the program is in search of a new home. He is also the sixth Bulldog to enter his name into the portal following the conclusion of Georgia's season this past Monday. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.30.32 AM
News

Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins

By Christian Kirby II
FAC32BC2-A39B-4510-8F12-C7CF61E09B16
Football

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

By Jonathan Williams
221105_KAR_FB_TN_0051-X4
News

SEC East: Transfer Portal Updates

By Christian Goeckel
AB654CF2-444F-46CA-BC5C-6D7F63F1D771
Recruiting

Where Will Five Star Jaylen Heyward Commit?

By Connor Jackson
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_5506-X4
News

BREAKING: Kelee Ringo Officially Announces Draft Decision

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19757125
News

Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Brooks Austin
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_0412-X3
News

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Enters Portal

By Brooks Austin
11312287
News

BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin