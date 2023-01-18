Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be aided by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.

Georgia's 2023 receiver corps will return quite a bit of production in 2023. Names like Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith are all set to return for the upcoming season. Bowers and McConkey were the Bulldogs' top two receivers this past season and combined for 1,704 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

McConkey statement on social media was simple, "One last ride with my guys! No place I'd rather be. Back to Work."

McConkey is a well known story by now, but he wasn't always that way. At one point in the midst of his senior season, he was without a single Power-5 collegiate offer. It wasn't until Kirby Smart went to North Murray high school to watch McConkey play basketball that he received his first offer. A then 5'11, 165-pound athlete, McConkey was a self-admitted raw product entering college. Now, through three years of his career at Georgia, he's not only won a starting job but he's become their most reliable receiver on the roster.

