Olympic Roster: Filled with Current and Former Georgia Bulldogs
The 2024 summer Olympics rosters are filled with former Georgia Bulldogs set to compete.
The 2024 summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris, France this year from July 26th-August 11th. The rosters are starting to be filled out for each event and some former Bulldogs are quickly filling up spots.
Luca Urlando, Nic Fink and Chase Kalisz have qualified for the 2024 USA Olympic swim team following the trials. Urlando finished second place in the 200-meter butterfly to qualify as a rising senior at UGA. Fink who is a 30-year-old UGA alumni will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100 medley relay. Kalisz, who already an Olympic gold and an Olympic silver medal in the 400 individual medley will compete in the same event his year. He is also a 30-year-old Georgia alum.
Track runner Aaliyah Butler qualified for the Olympic team after finishing second in the 400 event. She just recently wrapped up her sophomore season at Georgia.
Another former Bulldog who will also be competing in the Olympics this year is Anthony Edwards for the men's basketball team. The current NBA star helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals and has become a massive name in the professional league's market.
Roster spots for the Olympic teams are still be finalized and decided but the University of Georgia will already be well represented at the prestigious event this summer based on the number of names that have already qualified.
