Elite 2026 Tight End Prospect Schedules Official Visit with Georgia Football
Kaiden Prothro, a 2026 tight end prospect, has scheduled an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.
After reeling in a loaded 2025 recruiting class, the Georgia Bulldogs are now looking to do the same in the 2026 cycle. They have some players who are already committed in their class and they are in the mix for one of the biggest prospects in the group. Tight end Kaiden Prothro announced on Monday that he will be taking an official visit to Georgia on May 30th. Alabama, Auburn and Florida also earned visits.
Prothro is rated as a five-star prospect, the second-best tight end and the second-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Prothro had an onslaught of SEC offers roll in this time last year and the Dawgs were one of the many programs to jump into the mix.
Georgia has made quite a name for themselves when it comes to both recruiting and developing tight ends under coach Todd Hartley. They just brought in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour last cycle and now they are looking to sign another stacked class this year, and the list starts with Prothro. And Georgia earning an official visit from him is a great early sign for the home state team.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
