Georgia Football Commit Considering Taking In Season Visits to Other Schools
Georgia football running back commit Jae Lamar is considering taking visits during the season to other schools.
The Georgia Bulldogs have essentially completed their 2026 recruiting class, but they will have to hold on to those players until signing. One player they are going to have to battle to keep is running back Jae Lamar, as it sounds like he might be taking visits to other programs during the season.
Some schools that are in the mix to potentially earn a visit from Lamar are Auburn, Florida State and Miami, according to Steve Wiltfong.
Lamar is rated as a four-star prospect, the the 119th-best player in the country, the 11th-best running back in the class and the 15th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
If Georgia were to lose Lamar, it would be a major loss for the Bulldogs as he is the only running back currently committed in the class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
