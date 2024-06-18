Isaiah Gibson Decommits from USC
2205 defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson has decommitted from USC.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on filling out their 2025 recruiting class and one of their major targets is back on the board. Isaiah Gibson has announced he has decommitted from the USC Trojans.
Gibson has been committed to USC since March of this year. He and Justus Terry were two massive names to join the Trojans' recruiting class, but he now will look elsewhere for his pledge. He is rated as a five-star prospect, the 36th-best prospect in the country and second-best player at his position, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Dawgs Daily SI spoke with Gibson about his relationship with Georgia back in the month of May and this is what he had to say:
Gibson on his relationship with UGA OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe:"I mostly got to talk to coach Uzo-Diribe. So we always have good conversations. I mean, like we are like brothers. We talk about llke every other day. We have a good relationship. So yeah, I've talked to him mostly outside of Coach Schumann."
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
