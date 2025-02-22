Jared Curtis, Five-star QB, Announces Final Two - Includes Georgia Football
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has announced his final two schools and included Georgia football.
The nation's No.1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class has released his top two schools and the Georgia Bulldogs have made the cut. Jared Curtis, a former Georgia commit, has announced he is down to Oregon and Georgia. Curtis also announced he has canceled all other official visits and will only be taking a look at Georgia and Oregon.
Curtis, a 5-star prospect according to composite rankings originally committed to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment to the public in October. He has received from numerous offers from high-profile division one schools including USC, Florida, Texas, Oregon, and others. Currently, Curtis is scheduled to visit with Oregon and South Carolina this summer in addition to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are set host Curtis from June 13-15 this offseason as they hope to nab the highly talented quarterback prospect and add him to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have four commits to their class which ranks 14th in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
