All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score

Georgia Tech aims to sweep Pittsburgh today and move to 5-1 in ACC play

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech is aiming for the sweep today when they face Pittsburgh for the final game of the weekend series. The Yellow Jackets have outscored Pitt 21-2 in the first two games of the series and Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall moved into the top ten in all time wins. Georgia Tech has been rolling this week and hopes to cap it off with a win vs an ACC foe.

Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. LF Tyler Neises

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. RF Caleb Daniel

8. DH John Giesler

9. 3B Carson Kerce

Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.

Top of the 1st

Additional Links

2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Time, and More

ESPN Recruiting Expert Gives Bold Prediction For Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman

San Francisco 49ers Trading Running Back Jordan Mason To The Minnesota Vikings for Draft Picks

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball