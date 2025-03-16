LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score
Georgia Tech is aiming for the sweep today when they face Pittsburgh for the final game of the weekend series. The Yellow Jackets have outscored Pitt 21-2 in the first two games of the series and Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall moved into the top ten in all time wins. Georgia Tech has been rolling this week and hopes to cap it off with a win vs an ACC foe.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Caleb Daniel
8. DH John Giesler
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
Additional Links
2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Time, and More
ESPN Recruiting Expert Gives Bold Prediction For Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman
San Francisco 49ers Trading Running Back Jordan Mason To The Minnesota Vikings for Draft Picks