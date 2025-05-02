LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Carolina Baseball Score
After snapping their losing streak in dramatic fashion on Sunday vs Virginia, Georgia Tech is back in action tonight, but not against a conference opponent. The Yellow Jackets are going to be welcoming Western Carolina to Atlanta for a weekend series and Georgia Tech is hoping to continue winning and not slip up this weekend and hurt their NCAA Tournament resume.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up tonight:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Connor Shouse
Tate McKee is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
