Georgia Tech Linebacker Target Taye Seymore De-Commits from East Carolina

Georgia Tech is still after their top targets for the 2023 class and one of them is no longer committed to a school. Taye Seymore, a linebacker prospect from South Atlanta High School (GA), was recently committed to East Carolina but announced today that he is opening back up his recruitment.

This is significant because Seymore is a top target for Georgia Tech and is slated to be on a visit to Atlanta soon.

Seymore is the kind of prospect that head coach Brent Key would love to keep home. He is a three-star prospect and at 6'1 200 LBS, has the frame to grow into a good linebacker. Linebackers coach Jason Semore did a good job coaching Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas this season and that is something that should be appealing to a prospect like Seymore.

Recruiting is going to be a top priority for Key with signing day quickly approaching. Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 62nd in the country and 12th in the ACC.

