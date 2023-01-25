Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: First-Half Thoughts

So can Georgia Tech snap the losing streak against No. 24 Clemson?

They are going to need to play a much better half if that is the case.

The Tigers come into this game all alone at the top of the ACC with an 8-1 record in the conference. Clemson sustained their first ACC loss last Tuesday at Wake Forest and rebounded Saturday with a slim 51-50 win over Virginia Tech. Clemson is 11-0 at home this season, including a 5-0 mark in conference games.

So what are the takeaways and observations from the first half against the Tigers?

1. Bad runs given up by Tech have defined this game... again

Georgia Tech has been bad about giving up runs near the end of the half, but the one to start the game put the Yellow Jackets in an early that was tough to get out of.

Clemson started the game on a 10-0 run and hit their first three three-point shots. The Yellow Jackets' offense was struggling but found itself due to Deivon Smith.

After Tech cut the lead to 25-22, Clemson responded with an 8-0 to take the lead back to 11. Basketball is a game of runs, but Tech is not a good enough team to be giving up multiple large runs in a game. If they wan to turn things around in the second half, the offense is going to need to spark a run.

2. Deivon Smith played a tremendous half

Deivon Smith has already scored 11 points for Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Athletics

Smith scored seven of the first 10 points for Tech and at the half, he has 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Smith has been the best part of the Georgia Tech offense and they will need more of the same from him in the second half.

3. The Rebounding Battle closed up

Clemson was outrebounding Georgia Tech 10-4 to start the game, but the Tigers only have a 17-16 advantage at the half. The inside game was what got Clemson the win in Atlanta and Tech has not played great, but it has not been a disaster either. If they can continue to close the gap, they could have a chance.

It is a nine-point lead at halftime and Georgia Tech has work to do to take down the top team in the ACC. Let's see how they respond in the second half.

