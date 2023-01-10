Georgia Tech Basketball vs Notre Dame: Live Blog and Updates

The Yellow Jackets are on the road again tonight and will be hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Florida State and find a way to beat Notre Dame.

Notre Dame started the season off 5-0 but has really struggled to be consistent since starting off so well. The Fighting Irish has lost six of its last seven games, including consecutive ACC losses to Miami, Boston College, and North Carolina by an average of 11.7 points. Looking for their first ACC victory of the season, the Fighting Irish suffered a pair of one-point losses to Syracuse (62-61) and Florida State (73-72) in their first two conference games.

If Georgia Tech were to pull off this win on the road, it would be the first time they have ever won at Purcell Pavillion since Notre Dame joined the ACC. Georgia Tech is currently 0-8 against Notre Dame on the road since joining. Tech won the first meeting with Notre Dame under Josh Pastner but has lost eight of 11 since.

Can Georgia Tech earn a road win against Notre Dame tonight? Georgia Tech Athletics

Notre Dame has won six of the last seven meetings to take a 14-12 lead in the all-time series. Georgia Tech’s only win was an 82-80 win on Feb. 6, 2021, at McCamish Pavilion. The Fighting Irish swept the regular season series in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and had won the last two meetings of 2018-19, the final regular season contest, and an ACC Tournament meeting.

Since Notre Dame joined the ACC, the teams have split their regular season series four times, and the Fighting Irish have swept the Yellow Jackets three times. Tech has yet to sweep the Irish. The Yellow Jackets are 6-12 against Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC The first 17 meetings were decided by a total of 88 points, and the widest margin of victory was 10 points by Notre Dame on Feb. 10, 2019, before the Fighting Irish scored a 34-point win (90-56) in the most recent meeting on Feb. 26, 2022, in South Bend.

Be sure to refresh the page and follow along tonight for live updates and analysis as Georgia Tech faces the Fighting Irish!

1st Half

Starting for Georiga Tech tonight will be Lance Terry, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, and Rodney Howard. Franklin and Howard starting together is interesting and hopefully will help Georgia Tech on the boards.

Franklin gets the scoring going for the Yellow Jackets and has the first bucket. Tech leads early 2-0

Notre Dame ties it with a pair of free throws. 2-2

Franklin has four points so far tonight

Kelly and Howard hit two buckets and it is a 9-2 lead for Georgia Tech now

Georgia Tech shooting 83% from the field right now

Media timeout with 15:20 left in the first half and Georgia Tech is leading 11-10. Notre Dame has a free-throw attempt to try and tie it up.

Notre Dame knocks down the free throw and it is now 11-11

A foul on Notre Dame gives the ball back to Georgia Tech

9-0 run for Notre Dame over the last 1:34

Notre Dame now leads 14-11

0 points for Georgia Tech in the last 2:45

Three turnovers for Georgia Tech so far tonight. Has been an issue in the last two games.

It is now four turnovers in the last 4:29 for Georgia Tech

Media timeout with 11:44 to play, Notre Dame leads 16-11

Deivon Smith is now in the game for Georgia Tech

Smith hits a three-pointer to cut it to 16-14

Timeout with 7:40 to go and Georgia Tech trails 17-14. Five turnovers for the Yellow Jackets and the shooting is down to 33%

Smith ties it up with a three-pointer, 17-17

Georgia Tech has retaken the lead at 22-19. Offense has had a nice couple of possessions

Tech now leads 27-25 and looks to close the half out strong

Smith has eight points tonight and the lead is now 29-25 Georgia Tech

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2024 running back target set to visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive line transfer Etinosa Reuben

How many of Georgia Tech's 2023 opponents made ESPN's way too early top 25?

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech will host two top targets for the 2024 class

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Notre Dame: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Which former Georgia Tech stars are heading to the NFL Playoffs?

Georgia Tech has done an excellent job of adding talent to wide receiver room

Georgia Tech lands Alabama transfer wide receiver Christian Leary

Who could be the top targets at tight end for Georgia Tech in 2024?