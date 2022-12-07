Georgia Tech vs Georgia: First-Half Thoughts

Georgia Tech was hoping to get its second straight win over Georgia and remain undefeated at home. The Yellow Jackets have had a tough stretch, but got back on track by beating Northeastern last Friday.

The Yellow Jackets went with a starting lineup that consisted of Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, Deebo Coleman, and Jalon Moore. Both Georgia Tech and Georgia are excellent defensive teams, especially from three-point range and I was interested to see which team was able to score more early on.

It was a back-and-forth first half between the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech has plenty they need to clean up to win this game at home.

Georgia leads 39-34 after one half of play.

Here are a couple of first-half thoughts and observations.

1. The three-point shooting started off well, but trailed off

Deivon Smith had five quick points early in the game against Georgia Georgia Tech Athletics

The Yellow Jackets started the game off 2-4 from three-point range, with Coleman and Smith each hitting a pair, but it was a struggle after that in the first half. Georgia Tech has struggled shooting from deep and Georgia is one of the best three-point defenses in the country.

Georgia Tech would miss its next nine three-point shots and finished the first half shooting 2-13 from deep. Georgia's defense is very good, but the Yellow Jackets have had a terrible year shooting the ball and it showed up again tonight in the first half.

2. The energy and active hands on defense were able to create chaos and force turnovers early, but Georgia found its rhythm late

Georgia Tech's zone defense was active early on, especially whenever Georgia got in the paint. The team was able to block three shots and force six turnovers from Georgia, but they are going to need more of that in the second half. Even with the activeness on defense, Georgia was able to shoot 55% in the first half and 50% from three-point range.

The defense went away from the zone and went to a more man-to-man look to end the half and if I were Josh Pastner, I am getting back to what was working.

