How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina

Fresh off of a win over rival Georgia on Tuesday, Georgia Tech is going to need to be ready to take on the preseason No. 1 team in the country on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are opening up conference play on Saturday against the Tar Heels and while North Carolina might have come into the season with high expectations, they are currently not meeting them. North Carolina has fallen out of the AP Top 25 and lost four in a row, most recently in their ACC opener against Virginia Tech. Despite the Tar Heel's recent struggles, this team is very talented, and playing on the road in Chapel Hill is never easy.

Georgia Tech opens conference play on Saturday against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

Historically, North Carolina has been an opponent that Georgia Tech has struggled with. Overall, North Carolina has a 71-27 lead in the all-time series between the two teams, and a 57-25 advantage since Tech joined the ACC. The Tar Heels have won 11 of the last 14 games in the series and each of the last two.

Georgia Tech's defense has been good this year but struggled in the win over the Bulldogs. UGA shot 53.4% from the field and 46.2% from three. If the Yellow Jackets don't have a better defensive performance, it could be a long afternoon.

After trying some different combinations to start the year, Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner appears to have found the right lineup. In four straight games, Tech has started the lineup of Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, and Jalon Moore around Ja’von Franklin for the last four games and won three of them. Kelly scored 17 second-half points in the win on Tuesday, including two clutch baskets in the final two minutes.

Georgia Tech seems to have a starting lineup that works best Georgia Tech Athletics

Starting off conference play with a win is always huge and that is what the Yellow Jackets will be looking to do.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina on Saturday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech At North Carolina

Who: Georgia Tech At North Carolina

When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday

Where: Dean E. Smith Center

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 392, SXM app 982 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

