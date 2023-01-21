Josh Pastner Discusses Fan's Frustration and Disappointment After Syracuse Loss

Things only seem to be getting worse for Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner after an embarrassing loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Ever since upsetting Miami, Georgia Tech has gone on to lose five games in a row, the latest being a blowout loss at home to Syracuse on Saturday. The worst part about the loss was how the Syracuse crowd took over later in the game.

After the game, Pastner was asked about the Syracuse crowd noise, as well as the frustration and disappointment among the fans, and here is what he had to say:

"Well, losing is no fun and our guys are giving their maximum effort... we just had some stretches there where we are not scoring the ball and just not putting the ball in the basket. Like I said, we gotta get to 70. Look, I understand losing stinks, losing is no fun, our results to this point are not acceptable, I sure don't find them acceptable, and I know our fans don't either so, like I said last time, the only way we are going to win the crowd back is to start winning games.

As I also mentioned, since my time here, in all seven years, it has been like that for a while at Georgia Tech, even going back to Coach Gregory or Coach Hewitt, where just because of the alumni fanbase, a lot of times, opposing teams in the ACC are going to have people in the crowd, that is just nothing about this year. With that being said, the frustration of the fans, the disappointment from them... they have every right to be disappointed and frustrated because we are not winning and we are not getting it done and we have to win the crowd and you have to win games.

There is not an issue with our effort, the issue is we are just not making shots where we need to make shots and we are going on scoring droughts, we are not getting to 70 as I mentioned. Basketball is a funny game, Virginia Tech last year was 2-7 or 2-8 and they ended up winning the ACC championship so... sports you just have to get hot, you have to win and break through the barrier as I mentioned and... but as I mentioned, I understand every single fans frustration and disappointment and they have a right to be because the results are not acceptable."

Georgia Tech is now 1-8 in ACC play this season Georgia Tech Athletics

Since winning the ACC Tournament at the end of the 2020-2021 season, Pastner is 20-31 and a dismal 6-23 in the ACC. The frustration is only growing louder with each loss and it is fair to say the seat is warming up on Pastner to get things turned around and get it done quickly.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday against Clemson, who currently sits atop the ACC standings.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas

Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

2024 Athlete Devin Collier will visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball injury report ahead of matchup with Syracuse

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Preview, How to watch, and prediction

2024 Four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman set to visit Georgia Tech

Former Yellow Jackets ready for NFL divisional round

Ladies snag first ACC win take down Syracuse 69-57