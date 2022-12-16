Josh Pastner Gives Injury Update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith

Georgia Tech has not taken the court since a road loss last Saturday to North Carolina and to add to losing the game, two of Georgia Tech's starters went down with injuries. Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith went out of the game against the Tar Heels and their status for Saturday's game has been up in the air.

Georgia Tech is dealing with injuries to Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith Georgia Tech Athletics

Yesterday, Head coach Josh Pastner gave his press conference ahead of the final non-conference game of the year for Georgia Tech against Alabama State, and here is what Pastner had to say about the status for both players:

"I would say that Ja'von is doubtful and Deivon is questionable"

When asked about whether either player would be ready to play for the games after Saturday, Pastner added this:

"I would assume they should be able to go the following Wednesday for sure. I would say Deivon for sure for the following Wednesday. I am hoping that Deivon will be able to go on Saturday. Ja'von is doubtful for Saturday, but he will probably end up being questionable for the following Wednesday."

Franklin has been a good player for the Yellow Jackets this year and has taken over as a starter. Smith is one of the most talented players and best scorers for a team that struggles to score. If neither player can go Saturday, it will be up to Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, and the rest of the team to pick things up in their absence.

Georgia Tech vs Alabama State will tipoff at 2:00 p.m in McCamish Pavillion.

