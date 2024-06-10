BREAKING: Four Star Georgia Tech Target Christian Garrett Makes College Decision
Four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett was slated to make his decision on July 20th, but he went ahead and made it tonight, committing to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia Tech was slated to get an official visit next weekend.
This would have been a massive get for Georgia Tech. Garrett is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and one of the best players in the state. It would have been huge for Brent Key to get him to come to Atlanta.
Georgia Tech has been hot on the recruiting trail, getting four on Sunday alone.
Here is some more info on Garrett from All Yellow Jackets recruiting analyst Najeh Wilkins:
"Garrett has continued to improve each year he has been a for the Wolverines program. He finished his sophomore season with 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, five sacks, and three tackles for loss.
He improved those numbers in his junior season finishing with 86 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He is a two-time state champion for the Prince Avenue Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state. On the Wolverines' run to the state championship, Garrett had a monster game in the semifinals against Bryan County. In that game, he had 10 tackles (season-high) and two tackles for a loss (tied season-high).
An exciting thing about Garrett is that he played his best football late in the season. I already mentioned his dominant game against Bryan County but he was also causing havoc and after the quarterback. In three of the final five games of the season, Garrett had a sack and recorded five tackles or more in each game during the postseason.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No.134 player nationally, No.16 defensive lineman, and No. 20 player in the state of Georgia.
Garrett is a can’t miss prospect who is a force in the running game adept at clogging up running lanes and making life tough for opposing ball carriers. He is also great at creating pressure in the interior and making the pocket uncomfortable for quarterbacks."
Georgia Tech missed out on Garrett, but they are still in the hunt for other prospects in the 2025 cycle.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay