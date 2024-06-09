BREAKING: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Kevin Peay Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is red hot on the recruiting trail. After getting three commitments earlier in the day, Georgia Tech added a 4th tonight with the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay. Peay is the Yellow Jackets third offensive line commit for the 2025 class, joining four-star Justin Hasenhuetl and three-star Jimmy Bryson.
Peay plays at Lancaster High School in South Carolina and becomes the 10th commitment in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class. Peay is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, ranking as the No. 107 IOL in the country and No. 22 prospect in the state of South Carolina.
Peay is a powerful offensive lineman that is quick at getting to the second level and his ability to do that pops up when you watch him on film. He holds other offers from Pitt, Purdue, App State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Missouri, USF, and Virginia Tech. According to 247Sports, Peay still has official visits lined up to Purdue and Pittsburgh. This was a solid get for Georgia Tech and with a few years of development, he could be a starter.
Georgia Tech's 2025 class is starting to come together. Just today, they landed safety Fenix Felton, three-star athlete Jamauri Brice, and three-star tight end Connor Roush. Brent Key and his staff are working on filling out his class for the upcoming season and move it up in the ACC Recruiting rankings. The Yellow Jackets had a nice class last season and closed strong. It seems like they are on the right track to be able to assmeble another strong class with developmental players.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush