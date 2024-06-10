BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands Commitment Of Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Georgia Tech has been on a roll all day on Sunday and they continued that on Sunday night with the commitment of four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, a four-star cornerback out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia. With his commitment, Penson is now the highest-rated member of Georgia Tech's recruiting class according to 247Sports.
This is a massive commitment for Georgia Tech and their second four-star commitment of the 2025 class, along with offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl. Penson is an athletic playmaker at 5'10 165 LBS and committed to the Yellow Jackets following his official visit. Georgia Tech had to hold off plenty of challengers for Penson as well. Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia were some of the other schools that had offered Penson.
According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 120 player in the country, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Tech has been making additions to its 2025 class all day. They have landed three-star athlete Jamauri Brice, safety Fenix Felton, tight end Connor Roush, and offensive lineman Kevin Peay. This class is starting to take shape and Brent Key and his staff are taking aim at trying to build out a top-25 recruiting class.
Here are some stats and info on Penson courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events.Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event.Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson