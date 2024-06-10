Georgia Tech Football Vaults Into The Top-25 Of The Recruiting Rankings After A Huge Weekend
What a weekend it was for Brent Key and his Georgia Tech program.
June is always a big month for recruiting and Georgia Tech had a tremendous day yesterday, earning six commitments and now vaulting into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings on 247Sports. After hovering around No. 50, the Yellow Jackets now rank 22nd in the country and 5th in the ACC. Clemson, Syracuse, Stanford, and Wake Forest are the schools that are ahead of Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech's average recruit rank of 87.35 is higher than everyone ahead of them in the ACC rankings except for Clemson. It was a tremendous job by Key and his staff and they have a chance to continue to move up.
Kicking the day off for Georgia Tech was three-star ATH/WR Jamauri Brice, a prospect from Cartersville High School.
Here is a breakdown on Brice from our own Arvon Bacon:
"Brice is ranked as the 84th ATH in the nation playing both sides of the ball, playing wide receiver, defensive, and even taking some reps as a return man. Offensively, he's a big play waiting to happen. A walking slant-route to the house is a perfect term for Brice who was clocked topping out at 21.39 mph by Titan Sports this past season. However, not only will the 5-foot-9 receiver burn you downfield, but he also has the great leaping ability to high-point the football at its apex. For the 2023-2024 season, Jamauri recorded a team-leading 530 receptions and 5 touchdowns, earning him first-team all-region AAAAA.
Being an exceptional athlete just as his position labels him, Jamauri is certainly capable of playing defensive back, showcasing great speed as well as exceptional leaping ability; however, I think the Cartersville native will likely see more reps at the receiver position for the Yellow Jackets."
According to the 247Sports Composite, Brice is the No. 752 player in the country, No. 52 athlete in the nation, and the No. 83 player in the state of Georiga. He had other offers from App State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Memphis, Oregon, UCF, Virginia Tech, and others.
After Brice, three-star safety Fenix Felton committed to Georgia Tech, one week after taking his official visit to Atlanta.
Here is a breakdown of Felton from our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Felton was a frequent visitor on campus for the Yellow Jackets. He took a visit back on Elite Junior Day in March and was on campus for an official visit the first week it kicked off. Felton blew up in recruiting this spring exceeding double-digit offers and various P4 programs interested in him.
As far as Felton as a player, he has great size at 6'2 and 195 pounds. He plays for Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia, and had a great 2023 season. He played on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned kicks on punts and kickoffs. In total, he had 1,143 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
His best game on the offensive side of the ball came against Callaway where he had nearly as many catches as touchdowns. Felton finished the game with four catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging 39 yards per catch. Those great skills offensively translate to the opposite side of the ball and are part of what makes him special.
Defensively, Felton had 90 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack. He played his best football down the stretch. He had four games in 2023 where he had 10+ tackles in a game including three of the final five games. He is a long-rangy safety with excellent instincts that can make game-changing plays. Felton will be a great asset to the Yellow Jacket program as Georgia Tech continues to build an excellent 2025 class."
Felton kept the momentum rolling and then three-star athlete Connor Roush gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. He plays both tight end and defensive end, but will likely play tight end at the next level.
Najeh had the breakdown on Roush as well:
"According to Rivals, he is rated as a three-star. He currently holds five offers from the Air Force, Georgia Tech, UPenn, Yale, Wofford, and Army. It was a busy month of May for Roush as he picked six offers. Currently, he is being crystal balled to the Yellow Jackets.
He was also on campus for the White and Gold Spring game in April. He had an official visit with the Yellow Jackets this past weekend
A few things to note about Connor is that he won first place in his region for shot put at his high school Wesleyan with a 46-9 mark.
He played a lot of defensive end this past season for Wesleyan. Roush is great at setting the edge in the running game and not allowing playmakers to escape his grasp. He takes good angles and very rarely misses tackles. He’s disruptive and causes a lot of havoc that results in turnovers for his team. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he has great awareness to get his hands up and deflect the football.
He was named first-team all-region on defense by Georgia High School Football Daily. In 2023, he finished with 46 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what he plays at the next level. Roush seems like a natural fit on the defensive line and could be a high-end starter. He has great athleticism and instincts that allow him to be a difference-maker but he is being recruited as a tight end."
A few hours later, three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay gave his pledge to Georgia Tech, becoming the third-offensive lineman to join the Yellow Jackets class.
Peay plays at Lancaster High School in South Carolina and becomes the 10th commitment in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class. Peay is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, ranking as the No. 107 IOL in the country and No. 22 prospect in the state of South Carolina.
Peay is a powerful offensive lineman that is quick at getting to the second level and his ability to do that pops up when you watch him on film. He holds other offers from Pitt, Purdue, App State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Missouri, USF, and Virginia Tech. According to 247Sports, Peay still has official visits lined up to Purdue and Pittsburgh. This was a solid get for Georgia Tech and with a few years of development, he could be a starter.
It seemed like Georgia Tech might be done for the day, but they landed two late night commitments from four-star cornerback Dalen Penson and three-star wide receiver Sam Turner.
Georgia Tech had to hold off plenty of challengers for Penson as well. Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia were some of the other schools that had offered Penson.
According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 120 player in the country, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.
According to the 247Spots Composite, Turner is a three-star prospect and the No. 537 player in the country, the No. 86 receiver in the country, and the No. 57 player in the state of Georgia. Turner plays at Southwest Dekalb High School in Georgia. He committed to Georgia Tech over other offers from BYU, Georgia, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, and Maryland, among others.
Here are some stats and info on Turner, courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and baseball.Averaged 9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.3 spg midway through junior season on the hardwood. Named to the all-tournament team at the William Dale Burns Classic in the Bahamas.
2023: As a junior, caught 56 passes for 903 yards and 6 TD. Georgia Region 6-AAAA selection."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner