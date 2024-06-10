BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands Commitment of Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Georgia Tech Football is not done adding commitments to its 2025 recruiting class today.
Coming off of his official visit to Georgia Tech, three-star wide receiver Sam Turner made his commitment to Brent Key and his staff. Turner was the sixth commitment for Key and Georgia Tech today, they have landed three-star athlete Jamauri Brice, safety Fenix Felton, tight end Connor Roush, and offensive lineman Kevin Peay. This class is starting to take shape and Brent Key and his staff are taking aim at trying to build out a top-25 recruiting class.
According to the 247Spots Composite, Turner is a three-star prospect and the No. 537 player in the country, the No. 86 receiver in the country, and the No. 57 player in the state of Georgia. Turner plays at Southwest Dekalb High School in Georgia. He committed to Georgia Tech over other offers from BYU, Georgia, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, and Maryland, among others.
Here are some stats and info on Turner, courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and baseball.Averaged 9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.3 spg midway through junior season on the hardwood. Named to the all-tournament team at the William Dale Burns Classic in the Bahamas.
2023: As a junior, caught 56 passes for 903 yards and 6 TD. Georgia Region 6-AAAA selection."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson