Which Positions Do Georgia Tech Need To Add To Their 2027 Class

Georgia Tech has been on an absolute terror with its recruiting and has covered its bases on practically every position. With 25 players committed and nine blue-chip prospects, it is really hard to ask for more or a better job done. With this assessment, it is more nitpicking and a couple of positions they can add to make the 2027 cycle complete. With that being said, let’s take a look at a couple of positions that could make this potentially a historic class for the Yellow Jackets.

Wide Receiver

While the Yellow Jackets have Bryan Porter, Antwan Lockett, and Kaden Howard committed for the 2027 cycle, they still need a bigger-bodied WR. All three of the receivers mentioned can take the top off the defense and be serious threats, take slants and hitches for touchdowns, and pick up key conversions on third downs. All three wide receivers are under 6’1, and while you can be successful with that in college football, it doesn’t hurt to have a wide receiver with size. Jordan Danahoo could be a name to watch. He is 6’4 and 185 pounds and is coming up on a decision. He has the Yellow Jackets as a finalist in his recruitment among Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Ohio State. If the Yellow Jackets can’t land him, they could wait until towards the end of the cycle, when the regular season is over, and look for flip candidates late. They’ve done it before and succeeded. If that doesn’t work, they could use the portal to add another big-time WR target who fits and has a taller, wider frame.

Cornerback

Georgia Tech has only one cornerback committed, Larry Moon III, who is from IMG Academy. It was a big-time get for the Yellow Jackets and one that could be a difference-maker in the future. However, they need to add at least one more to the frame. Georgia Tech has been after Brandon Allen Jr who is currently a Mississippi State commit. Censere Gaylord is another that the Yellow Jackets have been pursuing, but they are competing with Georgia and Washington for his services. It seems like cornerbacks may be slim pickings and a tough position to bring in with the heightened competition, but that doesn’t mean Georgia Tech will rest on its laurels. Cornerback will be an intriguing position to watch for the Yellow Jackets throughout the rest of the year. They need to add at least one more in this cycle.

Tight End

It's unlikely the Yellow Jackets will add a player at this position given the youth they have there, but the transfer portal has taught us there are never enough options. There are no current leads at the position, and Georgia Tech could be comfortable with what they already have, but it is something to ponder to bring a talented young player in. Tight end is usually a position Georgia Tech grabs in the portal, like this past offseason, when it acquired three new tight ends in Gavin Harris, Spencer Mermans, and Chris Corbo. A similar approach could be on the table. Not having a tight end committed or pursuing one makes you think they may not add one in this cycle, but it would be useful to.