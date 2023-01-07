Analyzing Georgia Tech's Defensive Backs After Signing Day

Spring ball has yet to begin, but the strength of the 2023 Georgia Tech defense may have already been identified.

With cornerback Zamari Walton announcing his return to Georgia Tech for the 2023 season, the Georgia Tech defensive backs look to form what should be one of the best secondaries in the ACC heading into next season.

There has not been a lot of attrition in the back of the defense like some other positions. LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee are going to be back at safety and Walton is going to be back at corner, as is Myles Sims. All of that experience and playmaking are going to be huge for a team that is going to be missing its top edge rusher (Keion White) and the top two tacklers (Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas) and those three players meant a lot to the Yellow Jackets defense in 2022.

Brooks finished as the highest-graded player on Georgia Tech according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and Walton and Powell finished No. 3 and No. 5.

LaMiles Brooks is going to be one of the top safeties in the ACC next season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks finished the season with 52 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. His best performance came in a loss to Virginia when he finished with nine tackles and a pick-six. Brooks was the best player on the field that night and I expect more performances like that from Brooks in the future.

Powell-Lee stepped up in a big way and provided a consistent presence in the back of the defense. He finished the year with 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. He played well in the win against Virginia Tech, totaling six tackles and an interception in the game and he was named the ACC defensive back of the week after that performance.

Walton was a starter from game one against Clemson, but his improvement was a highlight of the season for the Georgia Tech defense. He has been playing heavy snaps for the last few seasons, but not to the level he reached during the second half of the season. Walton finished the season with 36 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections, which was second on the team behind Brooks.

Georgia Tech finished the season with the sixth-ranked pass defense in the ACC and sixth in interceptions. There is plenty of room for improvement on those numbers and with Brooks and Powell-Lee heading into their second season as starters, I expect improvement in those numbers.

K.J. Wallace will be a big factor in 2023 Georgia Tech Athletics

The other guy to know for next season is nickel K.J. Wallace. Wallace finished the season with 45 tackles, one sack, a pass deflection, and an interception. He was the starting nickel and I think he is going to retain that role this season.

So who else will be a big factor next season?

This is going to be a position that has a lot of bodies competing for playing time. Kenyatta Watson, Khari Gee, Kaleb Edwards, and Kenan Johnson are some of the players that got playing time last season and I think they will be competing for playing time and depth next season as well. Other names to know are Ahmari Harvey, Jaylin Marshall, and Jalen Huff.

Georgia Tech brought in three 2023 high school signees. Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA), Nico Dowdell (Loganville, GA), and Steven Jones Jr (Gadsden City, AL) are going to be the future of the position, but with so many experienced players, it will be hard to find their way on the field.

This group is going to be a major strength heading into next season and they have good starters and depth.

